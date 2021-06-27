YENTEN (YTN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $126,697.09 and approximately $18.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.55 or 0.05559797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.48 or 0.01378172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00383994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00120676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.38 or 0.00597638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00384399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038767 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

