yOUcash Price Tops $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $239.20 million and $55,609.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00572434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036549 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,175,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.