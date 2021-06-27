Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.18). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,550,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.33. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

