Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTE. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

