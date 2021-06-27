Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of CYH opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

