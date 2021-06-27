Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post $43.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.87 million and the lowest is $40.65 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $190.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $228.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $238.74 million, with estimates ranging from $189.97 million to $290.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

JMIA stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $19,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

