Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report sales of $178.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.79 million to $179.43 million. Kadant reported sales of $152.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $720.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $758.34 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $774.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

KAI stock opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

