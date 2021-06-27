Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.23). ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 131,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.12. 492,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,362. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $179.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

