Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Shares of ROG opened at $192.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.93. Rogers has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $206.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,893,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 238.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,842,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $9,095,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

