Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post $1.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $0.62. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 360%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,850. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $108.20. 1,075,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,377. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.85. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

