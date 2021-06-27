Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.06. Trip.com Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,425,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,543. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.