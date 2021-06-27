Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.18. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus began coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

UWMC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,581,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

