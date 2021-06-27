Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $0.89. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $6.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. 2,221,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,152. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $448,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.