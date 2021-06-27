Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.90. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.04. 335,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,138. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,207.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,532.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,276 shares of company stock valued at $10,109,216. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 34,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zumiez by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

