Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Equities analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report sales of $18.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.12 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $74.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $74.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $81.37 million to $85.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research cut their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

AutoWeb stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

