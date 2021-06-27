Zacks: Analysts Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $43.74. 543,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,859. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -312.43. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,225,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,951,156 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 285,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $9,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

