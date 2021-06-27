Zacks: Analysts Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.76. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $718.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

