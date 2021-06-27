Zacks: Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $865.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report $865.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $881.06 million and the lowest is $838.70 million. Xilinx posted sales of $726.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,438 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.