Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. GameStop reported sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NYSE:GME opened at $209.51 on Friday. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -115.12 and a beta of -2.07.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

