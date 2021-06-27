Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post $27.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.35 million and the lowest is $25.80 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $22.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.85 million, a P/E ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

