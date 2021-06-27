Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,054,233.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,064 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

