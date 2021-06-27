Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,635 shares of company stock worth $115,247 in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SPPI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.89. 10,429,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,335. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $628.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

