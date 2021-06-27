Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%.

SII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Sprott stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $39.33. 47,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 34.81. Sprott has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 89.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sprott by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 3.1% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 43.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

