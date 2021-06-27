Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. The Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.
The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 367,715 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $28.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.
The Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
