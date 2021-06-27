Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. The Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 367,715 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

