Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Thomson Reuters also reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 138,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,600. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

