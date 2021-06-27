Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Will Post Earnings of $11.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to announce $11.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $46,914,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $14,453,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,698,000.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 191,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,572. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.