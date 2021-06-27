Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Albany International posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

NYSE AIN opened at $92.25 on Friday. Albany International has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after buying an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

