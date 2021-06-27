Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.71. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. 1,729,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 580,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 206,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,539.6% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 143,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 135,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

