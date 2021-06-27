Zacks: Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.76 Million

Analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post $46.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $36.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $197.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $241.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $248.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BIGC opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.59. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $423,410.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,470,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,110 shares of company stock worth $11,661,360. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

