Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post sales of $47.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. Camden National reported sales of $46.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $186.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after buying an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camden National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Camden National has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

