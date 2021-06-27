Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

KAR opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 911.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth $368,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

