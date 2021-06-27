Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million.

Several analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $1,282,509.97. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,820.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Leslie’s by 58.8% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 180,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Leslie’s by 448.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LESL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,610,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.76. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

