Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $668.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $658.40 million and the highest is $681.28 million. ManTech International reported sales of $632.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ManTech International by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after buying an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ManTech International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 95.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $7,026,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

