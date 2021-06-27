Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPM. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE:RPM opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.53. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

