Zacks: Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce sales of $2.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. Textron has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

