Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 638,423 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $3,623,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,083,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIST stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 494,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26.

Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

