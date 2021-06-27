Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post $269.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.00 million and the lowest is $267.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 189.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,039,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,373,000 after buying an additional 28,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 245,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 199,395 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

