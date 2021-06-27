Zano Price Hits $2.01 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Zano has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and $142,154.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00006100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,881.41 or 0.99977453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00357547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.66 or 0.00704384 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00365784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052766 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00033061 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,731,708 coins and its circulating supply is 10,702,208 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

