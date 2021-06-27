Zap Price Reaches $0.0468 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Zap has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $11.06 million and $38,457.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00571858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036465 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars.

