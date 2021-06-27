ZClassic Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $11,538.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00305614 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00117336 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00173232 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,235,148 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

