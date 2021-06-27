Zealium Hits Market Cap of $32,626.62 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $32,626.62 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00351306 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,537,813 coins and its circulating supply is 16,537,813 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

