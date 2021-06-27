Zel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00303386 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00118678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00169141 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008659 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 462.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

