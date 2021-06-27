Zenswap Network Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 95% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $28,450.61 and $72.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

