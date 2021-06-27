ZENZO Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $101.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001197 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00190273 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00032855 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.