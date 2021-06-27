Zero Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $37,218.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00303386 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00118678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00169141 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 462.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,168,069 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

