ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Cap of $11.62 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $888,476.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

