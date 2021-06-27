Zilla (ZLA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,790.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $326,440.63 and approximately $32,790.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00579558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036449 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

