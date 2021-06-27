Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Cap of $774.19 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $774.19 million and approximately $39.29 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00240404 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001525 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.43 or 0.00743195 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,716,031,451 coins and its circulating supply is 11,424,564,298 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

