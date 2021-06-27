Zillow Group’s (ZG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,369. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 743.55, a PEG ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6,151.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.