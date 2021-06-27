Zillow Group’s (ZG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,369. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 743.55, a PEG ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6,151.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
