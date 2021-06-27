Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $372.47 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.59.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

